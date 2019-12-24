Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Prince Philip Released From Hospital In Time To Spend Christmas Eve With Royal Family

Prince Philip was released from the hospital just in time to spend Christmas Eve with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the Royal family.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his doctor and is now back at Sandringham [Estate],” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Tuesday, December 24. “His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Philip, 98, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday, December 20, for treatment in relation to a preexisting condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ doctor,” the palace said.

While Philip will be with the Queen for Christmas, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle snubbed the 93-year-old family matriarch’s annual celebrations amid the couple’s rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose instead to spend the holiday in Canada, where Meghan filmed Suits before marrying into the Royal family.

Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland reportedly flew from the States to spend time with the parents and her new grandson, seven-month-old Archie.