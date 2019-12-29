My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twin stars Bill and Joe Smith have reportedly killed themselves in a joint suicide in Sevenoaks, Kent, England.

According to The Mirror, the brothers, 32, were found dead together hanging from a tree in woodland in an isolated country lane just days after Christmas.

While not citing the men by name, Kent Police Press Officer Sally Smith told RadarOnline.com in a statement, “Kent Police was called at 11:34 a.m. on Saturday 28 December 2019 after the bodies of two men in their thirties were discovered in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and officers are compiling a report for the coroner.”

Joe was the father of two kids.

Celebrity Big Brother winner Paddy Doherty confirmed the news on Facebook, saying, “RIP boys” and calling it a “terrible, terrible tragedy.”

Doherty added about the Smith brothers, who starred in the third season of the TLC show about Irish traveler families and had worked as gardeners, “I’m very sorry for their troubles from the bottom of my heart. May God look after them, may God have mercy on them, they are two angels, harmless, they were unbelievable.”

The Mirror said other members of the UK’s gypsy community have paid tribute to the siblings, with one writing on Facebook about the “love they had for one another. They couldt live with out one another.” [sic]

Another wrote, “They both took their own lives. Depression is rife among our folki.”

A third Facebook user added, “Born together and left the earth together. Male depression really is as strong as any other and it should be made as aware as any other and they should feel like they can speak up like any other person the demons won these beautiful life’s.” [sic]

A Smith family member, Phoebe Charleen Smith, told the Mirror Online, “My cousins were loved all over the world, as you can see.”

Bill’s partner, Kristina Davey, wrote on social media about the apparent suicides, “Hardest day of my life. RIP my perfect Bill, you were so pure so lovely. You made me the happiest girl – did everything for me, showed me love I never had. You always see stuff like this but you just never think it’ll happen to you. I can’t believe I have to type this together struggling to speak never mind put a sentence together. I’m gonna make you so so proud my Bill, my life, my angel.”

According to the British publication, friend Jane Chippendale said Bill and Joe worked for their uncle’s landscaping company and had recently stayed at her house in Tunbridge Wells.

Chippendale last saw them a month ago when they moved out, telling her they were going to live at an aunt’s house, shortly after they returned from a trip to Thailand.

She said, “I’m still in shock. It doesn’t make sense. Their clothes are hanging up in my wash room.

“They were like sons when they were here. They were so identical. It was hard to tell them apart. “They asked if they could come round at Christmas, but I hadn’t heard anything from them,” Chippendale said.

An inquest is reportedly likely to be held in after New Year’s concerning the Smiths’ shocking deaths.