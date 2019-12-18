Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

House Of Horrors: Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico Ranch To Go On Market For $20 Million

Sex perv Jeffrey Epstein may have taken his secrets to the grave, but those at his New Mexico estate are going up for sale!

Sources say the twisted tycoon’s sprawling Zorro Ranch is expected to fetch a whopping $20 million.

But unlike the billionaire pedophile’s properties in Florida, New York and the Virgin Islands, it’s never been raided by the FBI — prompting the creep’s former VIP guests to fear what a new buyer could find.

According to federal documents, Epstein would use cameras to gather “private information” about his powerful pals so he could later blackmail them.

Former ranch hand Deidre Stratton has described how she waited on Prince Andrew during a three-day stay when he was supplied with a busty “young neurosurgeon” to keep him company.

The 10,000-acre spread, which is 40 miles south of Santa Fe, is still staffed by employees of Cypress, Inc., a company associated with Epstein.

Staffers refused to open the gates in September when Angie Poss and Stephanie Garcia Richard from the New Mexico Land Office tried to enter after the state’s Attorney General canceled a lease agreement with Epstein for 1,200 acres.

“We saw a gentleman in a truck. They definitely saw us because we hung out there for 30 minutes,” said Poss.

“We canceled the leases and Cypress hired an attorney to sue us. We ended up reaching a non-monetary settlement,” she continued, adding, “There was a clause [saying] we wouldn’t hold bias against any potential buyer of the ranch, so they might be putting it up for sale.”

Cypress did not respond to requests for comment.

“The local buzz is it will go up for sale in coming months. It’s rumored to be worth about $20 million,” a Santa Fe source revealed. “It’s going to be a hard sell with its history, but it’s a stunning property with amazing views.”