New Details: Kylie Rae Harris Was Drunk & Speeding Before Fatal Car Crash, Police Say Country singer was going 95 miles an hour when she hit two other vehicles.

Police have revealed Kylie Rae Harris was drunk and speeding before her fatal car crash.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news in a press release on Thursday, December 5.

“Data [from the cars’ on-board computers] showed Ms. Harris’ speed at 102 miles per hour at the time of the first collision event before crossing into the oncoming lane and striking Ms. Cruz’ vehicle at 95 miles per hour,” a spokesperson for the TCSO said.

A toxicology report also indicated that the country singer’s blood alcohol concentration was .28 — three times the legal limit.

RadarOnline.com readers know Harris died at age 30 after colliding with two other cars while driving down New Mexico’s State Road 522 on September 4. One driver, 16-year-old Maria Elena Cruz, also died in the crash, while the other driver escaped without serious injury.

Cruz had no alcohol in her system at the time of the accident.

Harris’s family shared a statement following the new police findings. In it, they voiced their sadness over the toxicology results, saying they “deeply regret that alcohol contributed to the tragic deaths of Maria Elena Cruz and Kylie.”

“No family should have to endure the heartbreak of losing a child,” they continued in their statement to PEOPLE.

As readers know, Harris posted an eerie tweet moments before her death. “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM,” she wrote while driving through the state. She also posted an emotional Instagram video in which she told her fans that her car was a mess because she’d been crying. “Literally everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle,” she said in the clip, recalling her late father who died of cancer months prior.