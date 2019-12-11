Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Merry Krismas! Momager Jenner Promotes Botox As A Holiday Gift 'KUWTK' star and her daughters are known for their plastic procedures.

Kris Jenner is promoting Botox as a Christmas gift!

According to PEOPLE, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch has partnered with Botox Cosmetic and is giving gift cards for the smoothing filler to friends and family members.

“It’s a one stop shop for me,” Jenner, 64, told PEOPLE. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

Way back in 2015, RadarOnline.com readers learned that a top doc who hadn’t treated Jenner believed she had undergone Botox injections to get a new face.

Also, Radar recently reported that’s likely not all that Jenner has used to look younger. Top docs who haven’t treated the star told Radar in their opinion, she’s had a face lift, neck lift, and nose job.

Jenner has claimed, however, that she “Never had my nose done. I have the same nose I was born with.”

But Jenner had her neck lift shown on a 2011 KUWTK episode.

She also has admitted, “I had a boob job in the ‘80s after four kids because gravity took over. It was great for about 25 years or 30 whatever it was and then a couple of years ago I felt like they were too big and I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore and suddenly it was like, ‘get them out!’”

She continued, “The same doctor who put them in took them out and then had to do a little lift. He then put smaller [implants] in.”

Most agree that Jenner and her daughters look unrecognizable from when they first shot to reality TV fame.

But the momager told PEOPLE about her “simple” beauty routine: “A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.”

She said of her children, “We love great beauty experiences and learning about new things and new products.”

A source told Radar that Khloe spent thousands on plastic surgery after her split from disgraced baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Kylie Jenner has admitted to using fillers.

And it appears Jenner encourages those close to her to get improvements in a doctor’s office.

Jenner even said she’d be giving her mother Mary Jo Campbell, 85, a Botox gift card “for sure.”