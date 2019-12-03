Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s War! Brad Pitt’s Mom Ready To Confront Angelina Jolie Over Trash Talk The ex-wife bashed her former hubby in a recent interview, now mama is mad!

Forget Mr. & Mrs. Smith … watch out for Mr. & Mrs. Pitt!

Brad Pitt’s protective mom, Jane, is flying in to see him this holiday season – and RadarOnline.com has learned ex-wife Angelina Jolie has reason to be scared!

“She’s done with all this cruelty and unpleasantness that’s been shown towards her son and looking to confront Angie head-on,” a source told Radar.

As readers know, Jolie, 44, has been especially outspoken about her ex-husband recently, complaining she’s stuck raising their kids in California because of his decisions.

“I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18,” Jolie explained in a recent interview to Harper’s Bazaar, “Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

“I want the children to grow up in the world — not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world,” she added.

Jolie and Pitt, 55, fought a bitter custody battle over their underage kids, while their oldest, Maddox, 18, recently headed off to college in South Korea.

But the estranged family has never recovered from an argument on a private jet in 2016 that led to an infamous and alleged altercation between Pitt and Maddox — one investigated by Child Protective Services that ultimately cleared Pitt.

The Fight Club star has since been getting some special T-L-C at home with his own family, visiting his parents during a rare three-day break in his hometown of Springfield, Missouri.

He’s also been caught spending increased amount of time with much-younger love interest Alia Shawkat, as the two were recently spotted together several times.

A new love and new respect would be just fine for Pitt’s devoted mom, whom our source says seems to be ready to take on Jolie.

“Jane’s no pushover and she’s furious at the little amount of time she and [Brad’s dad] Bill have gotten to spend with their grandchildren, too,” the source admitted. “Moreover though, she wants to give Angie both barrels for the way she still treats her son like dirt. She’s looking forward to it and won’t hold back.”