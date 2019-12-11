Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé’s father says members of the R&B group Jagged Edge sexually harassed his daughter 20 years ago.

Mathew Knowles, who managed both his daughter and Destiny’s Child at the time, told VladTV two members of Jagged Edge behaved inappropriately with then 16-year-old Beyoncé and bandmate Kelly Rowland.

The 67-year-old claims the harassment occurred when Destiny’s Child was touring with Jagged Edge on the same bus.

“Now, remember the girls are minors: They’re 16-years-old, the guys are 21, 22-years-old,” he shared. “I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge. I couldn’t have that.”

So Mathew, who refused to name the specific band members, says he confronted Jagged Edge personally.

“I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” he said.

Mathew appeared on the online talk show to promote his new book, “Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story.” His famous daughter has yet to comment on his remarks.

As Radar readers know, Mathew has had a difficult relationship with his famous family. Most memorably, he faced the wrath of his Queen Bey daughter when the singer stirred up memories of her father’s adultery for her explosive album Lemonade.

“You remind me of my father, a magician … able to exist in two places at once,” she says in a spoken word segment on one track. “In the tradition of men in my blood, you come home at 3 a.m. and lie to me.”

Mathew, an admitted sex addict, divorced Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, in December 2011, after 31 years of marriage. Beyoncé stopped using him as her manager around the same time.

And he’s not the only one revealing family secrets.

As Radar revealed, the singer’s aunt is penning a memoir about the famous family that will include her own details about the superstar!

“There would be a little bit about everyone,” Cynthia Beyonce, whose husband, the late Lumis “Skip” Beyonce, was also the brother of Tina, exclusively told Radar earlier this year. “It would be hard to leave anyone out.”