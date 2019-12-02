Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ex 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has wrapped up her criminal assault case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Brazilian model, 33, completed the court-ordered six months of domestic violence classes, paid off her fines, and completed 48 hours of community service, court records show. Her next hearing is scheduled for December 4.

Radar readers know the reality star avoided up to six months of jail time after being accused of domestic violence against ex-husband Colt Johnson. Her ex — who filed for divorce after just seven months of marriage — claimed Lima attacked him and faked her own injuries after a fight in their home. Though she accused him of physical abuse, Las Vegas police determined her wounds were self-inflicted. Eventually, Lima was charged with first-degree domestic battery.

It was the third time she was arrested for domestic violence, though her first two cases were dropped. Luckily for Lima, a judge reduced her third charge to disorderly conduct, demanding that she complete 28 domestic violence counseling sessions and pay a $345 fine — or else.

She and Johnson, 34, finalized their divorce this May, and six months later, she ended things with her boyfriend, Eric Nichols.

Though in September, after their split, Lima filed a police report against Nichols claiming he was harassing her, they’ve allegedly solved their issues and are now on good terms.

“I’m posting this to let everyone know that Larissa and I have managed to work things out and remain as friends,” Nichols captioned an Instagram photo of him and Lima this November. “We’ve apologized to one another for the action we’ve taken towards one another in the public eye about our friends family and fans.”