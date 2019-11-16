'90 Day Fiance' Star Larissa Buries Hatchet With Beau After She Filed Police Report Dos Santos Lima and Eric Nichols had a nasty split after she divorced Colt Johnson!

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima and her boyfriend Eric Nichols are friends after a bitter battle.

The two have put their differences aside following their split.

In September after the breakup, Larissa filed a police report against Eric, claiming he was harassing her, according to The Blast.

Larissa told fans she’d taken action against him and claimed he was also allegedly harassing her best friend, Carmen. Larissa shared screenshots of alleged conversations between Carmen and Eric where Carmen begged him to leave her alone.

“I am not Larissa who is taking your s—,” Carmen’s message to Eric read, “if you harass me online or leak my private conversations with her, I will take you to court. This is a warning!!!”

In another screenshot Larissa showed, Carmen told Eric, “Be a f—ing man and move on. You broke up with Larissa every single day, I really don’t get where all the pettiness is coming from, you should be happy she finally accept the fact it did not work out.”

But now, Eric has posted an Instagram photo of himself and Larissa smiling together in a car, with the ex-reality TV wife flashing a peace sign.

“I’m posting this to let everyone know that Larissa and I have managed to work things out and remain as friends,” Eric wrote in a caption. “We’ve apologized to one another for the action we’ve taken towards one another in the public eye about our friends family and fans.”

Eric said he was sorry that he’d met Larissa’s ex-husband Colt Johnson and his mother Debbie.

“As of now, we have cleared the air and I want to specifically apologize for meeting with Colt&Debbie and posting photos,” he stated. Calling the move “a low blow” and “kid like behavior” on his part, Eric admitted he knew his meeting with Debbie and Colt would outrage Larissa.

Eric noted, “I can’t say exactly what I was thinking in the moment of being invited over to Colt&Debbies, but it has lead me to writing this. I have no hard feeling towards people who have said the things they have said to me or about me. That’s the story of my life. This has been a true learning experience and I’ve learned that in the event of such situations to make decisions, I’ll rethink my actions before taking them into effect that way I know what sort of impact it will make on those around me.”

The two dated for less than a year, after Larissa’s shocking marriage bustup with Colt.

Colt and the Brazilian beauty documented their love story on season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and viewers continued to see them on season 4 of the spinoff.

But Colt filed from divorce from Larissa on January 1, 2019 after they’d been married just seven months. https://radaronline.com/exclusives/2019/01/colt-johnson-files-for-divorce-from-larissa-dos-santos-lima/ The move came the same day that she was charged with first-degree domestic battery following a reported fight with her husband at their home.

Las Vegas police claimed that Larissa had lied about her injuries during their alleged fight and that her wounds were self- inflicted. It was the third time Larissa had been arrested for domestic violence.

Colt and Larissa’s fiery relationship also included alleged cheating scandals.

The domestic violence charges in Larissa’s first two arrests were dropped, The Blast learned. Her third charge is reportedly set to be reduced to disorderly conduct after she completes 28 domestic violence counseling sessions, as well as paying a $345 fine.

Larissa told Radar her side of the story in an exclusive interview about her marriage to Colt.

Although Larissa has now made nice with ex-boyfriend Eric, she recently laughed at her ex-husband Colt’s new girlfriend.