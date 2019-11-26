Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not About The Pasta? Tom Sandoval Jokes About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cocaine Rumors In New Book

Not About The Pasta? Tom Sandoval Jokes About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cocaine Rumors In New Book Fans accused cast members of using code names for drugs on camera last year.

So, is it really about the pasta?

Vanderpump Rules standout Tom Sandoval appears to joke about rumors the cast used a code name for cocaine in his upcoming cocktail book created with costar girlfriend Ariana Madix, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In Fancy AF Cocktails, out December 3, restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump’s prized bartender showcases his “I Don’t Do Coke” cocktail containing tequila, organic energy drink powder, lime juice and lemon-lime soda.

“If you are like me, someone who doesn’t like to put anything up your nose, but you want to be able to hang with your friends and last, this is the drink for you,” he writes.

“It will give you the energy of ‘pasta,’ but won’t update your stomach or give you the jitters like coffee or energy drinks.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans know, fans suspected “pasta” was secretly a reference to cocaine following a bizarre on-camera fight between costars Lala Kent and James Kennedy in a 2018 episode.

In the scene, James accused Lala of devouring his girlfriend Raquel Leviss’ pasta on a night out.

After some jabs back and forth, the ever-explosive James began to lash out.

“We’re not talking about the damn pasta!” James raged. “Get over it. You’ve always been a b***h to Raquel.”

James then began insulting Lala’s film producer fiance Randall Emmett, claiming he’s “fat” and pays her rent.

Lala stormed out, but the former friends continued to fight outside the bar.

“Why is it about the damn pasta! Get over the damn pasta. Read between the damn lines! It ain’t about the pasta! It’s not about the pasta!” James infamously screamed.

Lala, who recently celebrated one-year sober, vehemently denied the pair was fighting about anything other than a delicious Italian dish.

“People started saying pasta was a code word for a drug that I’ve never touched in my entire life,” she later said. “Keep in mind y’all, I did mushrooms one time, had a hell of time, never did them again. And then weed, which I’ve recently given up. I’m not a drug person, so I was actually very offended.”

James also insisted it was indeed about the pasta.

“It was about actually pasta,” he tweeted the day after the episode aired.

When I say “it’s not about the pasta” it was about actually pasta and the fact lala stuffed her face with all my girls food without remorse is the reason I got piss in the first place k — 333 (@itsjameskennedy) January 24, 2018

The new season of Vanderpump Rules kicks off on Bravo in January.