Nicki Minaj and Wendy Williams are locked in a bitter feud over their respective spouses! The rap star blasted the TV host’s own broken marriage after Williams mentioned Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s criminal past on her talk show, as The Blast first reported. On Friday, November 1, the singer, 36, attacked Williams, 55, on her Apple Radio show for commenting on Petty during a recent Hot Topics segment on her talk show.

Williams had congratulated Minaj for getting married, but she also brought up Petty’s troubled history. Minaj was irate and countered that Williams has her own problem with estranged husband Kevin Hunter. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Hunter allegedly got his mistress Sharina Hudson pregnant while still with Williams.

Hunter has been charged with having a 10-year affair with girlfriend Hudson. While Hunter hasn’t elaborated on his alleged actions that caused Williams to file for divorce, he did say in a statement, “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

Minaj said on Queen Radio to Williams, “When you announce my husband, P, there’s no need for you to mention his past. Every time you mention him, you feel the need to bring these things up as well as something he was wrongfully accused of doing….” The rap star said Williams is a journalist but could “report the news without that level of viciousness.” Then Minaj turned up the heart on Williams, asking her, “B—- where was you at when Kevin had his d— knee deep in that b—- p—-? I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

Minaj implied that Williams’ wealth funded Hunter’s alleged affair. “I really want to pray for you. You sat up here being vicious all this time and you paid for this man’s mistress all the time,” she said. Minaj warned she’ll talk more about her rival next week on her radio show.

The “Super Bass” rapper said “I do” to boyfriend Petty on Monday, October 21, after less than a year of dating. Radar readers know Minaj’s relationship with Petty — who works in the music industry — has been controversial in the eyes of her fans. As Radar previously reported, the new Mr. Minaj has had more than one run-in with the law. In 1995, he attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl. According to official records, Petty used a “knife/cutting instrument” during the attempted assault. He was sentenced to spend between 18-54 months in prison and is now a registered sex offender in the state of New York.

Fans pointed out the crime when Minaj first began dating the hunk, but she defended her man, telling a fan on social media that Petty and the girl were “in a relationship. But go awf, Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life.” On October 30, Minaj showed off her massive diamond wedding ring in a video posted to Instagram. It’s reportedly worth more than $1.1 million and Petty paid for it.

Minaj’s friends are thrilled with her marriage. “Congrats queen!” fellow musician Christina Aguilera said, while model Winnie Harlow commented, “So happy for you Mrs.Bride you deserve all the happiness in the world.”

As Minaj begins her marriage, Williams’ is ending.

When Williams was recently asked by Bravo host Andy Cohen asked about her husband Hunter’s alleged “double life,” she replied, “I knew a lot of things for years.”