Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Luann de Lesseps Finally Confirms She Is 'Dating' Her Agent Richard Super Radar told you first that the 'RHONY' star found love and the two previously split.

Luann de Lesseps and her ex beau are back on!

During her appearance on the Wendy Williams Show, the Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed she is in a relationship with her agent Richard Super.

But RadarOnline.com readers knew the couple had dated and also had a brief breakup.

Talk show host Williams boldly asked de Lesseps: “Are you dating your agent??’ to which the reality star shyly responded, “I am dating my agent, yes.”

Super has represented de Lesseps since the beginning of her cabaret show, #CountessAndFriends. The two fell in love and started dating months before her second stint at rehab.

According to Page Six, her alcohol problem became a problem in their relationship, ultimately prompting Super to put an end to their relationship.

As Radar reported, de Lesseps’ booze problem started when she was still married to Tom D’agostino.

“In my marriage nothing was working, we were arguing all the time, drinking too much,” the Countess admitted.

She added: “There was just so much suffering all the time, and insecurity and not feeling like you had a partner. I went in quick and I got out quick because I feel like that’s what I needed to do.”

de Lesseps went to rehab for the first time following her failed marriage and even took some time away from dating before meeting Super.

Amid their relationship, however, Radar reported the agent is still embroiled in a nasty divorce battle with his second wife, Michele Emanuele.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Emanuele is seeking $8,250 per month from Super- whose attorney, Stephen Shapiro, requested to be relieved after a “total and complete breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” She has also requested he “keep, maintain and pay” for her existing health insurance coverage and monthly premiums for a long-term care insurance policy until further ordered by the court.

Additionally, the documents showed that the parties did agree earlier this year to get a “joint forensic accountant” to investigate how the spouses should separate property interest. An accountant would be responsible for looking into the estranged couple’s credit card accounts.

The next hearing in the divorce case has been scheduled for December 10.

Meanwhile, de Lesseps has finally gone public with her Super romance.