Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Not So Fast, Luann! 'RHONY' Star's Boyfriend Still At War With Wife In Nasty Divorce

Not So Fast, Luann! 'RHONY' Star's Boyfriend Still At War With Wife In Nasty Divorce

Not So Fast, Luann! 'RHONY' Star's Boyfriend Still At War With Wife In Nasty Divorce De Lesseps is rekindling her romance with her agent, Rich Super.

Luann de Lesseps confirmed this week that she is back to dating her agent, Richard Super.

But the Countess shouldn’t settle down just yet, because RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned he is still locked in a nasty divorce battle with his second wife!

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Super’s ex, Michele Emanuele, filed a request in March for the Hollywood agent to pay her spousal support plus attorney’s fees and costs. Emanuele first filed for divorce from Super on October 23, 2017.

The court documents show that Emanuele is seeking $8,250 per month from de Lesseps’ boyfriend, in addition to a request for him to “keep, maintain and pay” for her existing health insurance coverage and monthly premiums for a long-term care insurance policy until further ordered by the court.

The documents showed that the parties did agree earlier this year to retain a “joint forensic accountant” who would investigate how the spouses should separate property interest. Additionally, the accountant would be responsible for looking into the estranged couple’s credit card accounts.

According to the documents, Emanuele claimed Super makes “at least” $42,000 per month, while her work as a fashion designer earns her a nearly $3,000 monthly income.

As Radar reported, de Lesseps moved on from her ex-husband Thomas D’Agostino with Super last summer. Their romance coincided with de Lesseps’ dramatic year in and out of rehab following her 2017 drunken assault arrest.

But as Radar readers recall, Super dumped de Lesseps by August 2018, right before her second stint to rehab. A source previously snitched to Radar that Super dumped the Real Housewives of New York star after her problems with alcohol became too much for him to handle.

Super reportedly began representing the reality star after her infamous cabaret show took off.

While de Lesseps was happy to announce she is “dating” Super as of now, Radar learned that his divorce is far from over. In addition to having to reconcile over financials with his ex, Super also recently got dropped by his attorney in the divorce case.

A September 3 document obtained by Radar showed that Super’s attorney, Stephen Shapiro, requested to be relieved as his attorney because there “has been a total and complete breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”

The next hearing in the divorce case has been scheduled for on December 10.