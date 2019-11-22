Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pregnant ‘Little Women: LA’ Star Christy Begs Court To Grant Annulment From Todd McGinity is expecting a baby with new boyfriend Gonzo.

Christy McGinity wants to be an unmarried woman when she gives birth to her new boyfriend’s baby. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Little Women: LA star is requesting the court grant her annulment from estranged husband Todd Gibel.

In court papers obtained from Los Angeles Superior Court, Christy, 42, filed to Bifurcate Martial Status, which would allow her single status to be restored while other pending issues such as finances remain unresolved.

She is also asking to restore her name from Christy Lynn Gibel to Christy Lynn McGinity.

In the filing, she explained how Todd was served on July 9, 2019, making the earliest date the court can terminate status January 9, 2019.

“I respectfully ask this court to bifurcate marital status and restore my name to Christy Lynn McGinity,” she wrote. “I need to obtain new documents (I.E. drivers license and passports) and without bifurcation, I will be required to obtain these in my married name.”

As for Christy still being married to Todd, he would be presumed the father of her child with Gonzo. She therefore explained, “Further, I am with child, respondent is not the father and the child should not bear his name.”

The TLC star continued that they have no retirement or pension plans that must be joined to these proceedings.

Christy and Todd tied the knot on May 16, 2014. They separated on April 17, 2019.

Christy filed for an annulment from Todd on June 21, 2019, claiming they never consummated their marriage.

She also filed for a Domestic Violence Prevention Order on May 9, 2019. The request was granted.

In the request, she accused him of making derogatory remarks towards her, being abusive, blackmailing her, ripping up her mail and more.

He requested a divorce in his response to the annulment, insisting they did have sex throughout their 5-year marriage.

Christy began dating Gonzo Carazo in May. The two announced their pregnancy in August.

“This will be a new experience,” her boyfriend told Radar in an exclusive interview. “I never thought because of her age that Christy could get pregnant again. I was speechless at first, quiet. I didn’t know how to react. Eventually I got excited about this new journey in my life.”

He continued, “My stomach was in knots as it was a lot to take in. overall, I’m happy because I love Christy!”