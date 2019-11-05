Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian's Pal Brittny Gastineau Celebrates 90 Days Sober & Drops Weight The former reality star shows off her svelte new look at a charity ball.

Kim Kardashian’s friend Brittny Gastineau has reached a very important milestone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former reality star and model is newly svelte thanks to her brand new lifestyle.

According to a source, Gastineau, 36, was overheard at the 25th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball on Nov. 2 attributing her noticeable weight loss to the fact she just celebrated being 90 days sober.

And though she looked great, her mom, Lisa, also had slimmed down — but for a very different reason!

According to the source, Brittny’s mother lost a $10,000 diamond earring the night of the charity event.

Despite the loss, the pair helped Make-A-Wish raise an impressive $3 million.

As Radar previously reported, Brittny has long run in the same social circles as Kim, and she was among the guests who attended the E! star’s marriage to Kanye West in Italy in 2014.