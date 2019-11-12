Kendall and Kylie Jenner are so fed up with their half-sister Khloe Kardashian that they’ve told her they’re done – until she changes and stops being so self-obsessed, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“They’re sick and tired of Khloe’s drama and want nothing to do with her unless she gets her act together.”

The most recent, and most egregious shunning came after Khloe skipped out on step-parent Caitlyn Jenner’s big 70th birthday party. But the reality star’s self-obsession seems to go much deeper.

“She doesn’t seem to care about anybody else besides her,” the insider spilled. “Khloe doesn’t return calls, she gets drunk at parties and starts talking dirt about their dad and everyone else in the family. Plus, she’s late for meetings or doesn’t show up – and that reflects badly on everyone.”

As Radar readers know, Khloe has been at war with her family since her famous falling out with Caitlyn, after the former athlete released her scathing 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in which she slammed her ex-wife – and Khloe’s mom – Kris Jenner.

She did, however, send Caitlyn a flower bouquet on her birthday, October 28. And the two have been working on mending their relationship especially in light of Tristan Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals.

But even a broken heart may not be enough to mend fences between the sisters.

“Kendall and Kylie realize Khloe went through a hard time with Tristan but they’re over her unless things change fast,” the insider promised.

Meanwhile, in her most recent epic snub, Khloe didn’t thank her fans on stage for winning “best reality star” at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

The reality star claimed, however, that she had no idea she’s even won!

“It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage,” Khloe replied to a fan on Twitter questioning her silence. “I feel so badly right now. I am so f**king grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after.”