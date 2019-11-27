Is Keith Raniere A Murderer? New Documentary Explores If NXIVM Leader Poisoned Women 4 female roommates of the convict mysteriously developed cancer, Frank Parlato says.

A chilling new documentary will explore whether or not Keith Raniere is responsible for poisoning women who formerly lived with the convicted cult leader, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 59-year-old NXIVM cult mastermind lived in upstate New York for years before his 2018 arrest. The Halfmoon and Clifton Park homes he previously occupied with women have since been exposed as some of the locations where he manipulated, blackmailed and controlled women emotionally and sexually.

Now, Investigation Discovery will expose the dark world of the cult leader in a brand-new documentary titled The Lost Women of NXIVM. The explosive series will be led by former NXIVM publicist-turned-investigative-journalist Frank Parlato, who claims that four women who previously lived with Raniere mysteriously developed cancer – and only two survived.

According to Parlato, the ID documentary gives an inside look into Raniere’s former inner circles, including interviews with women who were once close to the cult leader before his crimes were exposed.

In an interview with Radar this week, Parlato – who also runs his own NXIVM blog, The Frank Report – explained that he believes there could be a terrifying link to why four women who previously lived with Raniere all developed cancer.

“I believe he did poison them,” Parlato claimed. “He was trying to poison these women and he was trying to weaken their immune systems, and they got sick.”

Parlato added that one of the cancer survivors who lived with Raniere undergoes a chilling hair follicle test on the ID series to see if she was, in fact, ever poisoned.

“When viewers watch this film, they can judge for themselves whether my theory is a worthy one,” Parlato told Radar.

The journalist added that “all of the women that have lived with Raniere have gotten cancer, except for one.”

As Radar exclusively reported, one of Raniere’s former townhouses in Halfmoon, New York was recently rented out to new residents.

As Radar readers know, Parlato broke the news about NXIVM’s former branding of women. Smallville actress Allison Mack later confessed to creating the horrific practice of burning female DOS members’ flesh using a cauterizing iron.

ID’s The Lost Women of NXIVM will also include the “very first on-record interview” with Kristin Keeffe, who was in a 24-year relationship with Raniere, according to a press release.

It also will dive into the missing persons case of Kristin Snyder, who was allegedly forced out of NXIVM. Snyder’s vehicle was found one day later, along with “an apparent suicide note,” a press release stated. Her body has never been discovered.

As Radar readers know, Raniere remains locked in federal prison in Brooklyn awaiting sentencing for the seven felonies he was convicted of in June. Mack’s sentencing date has yet to be determined. She remains under house arrest with her parents in California.

Tune in to The Lost Women of NXIVM on Sunday, December 8 on Investigation Discovery.