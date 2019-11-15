Allison Mack’s NXIVM sex cult wife has been hiding her identity while managing a New York bar – and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details from her former co-workers about her alleged shady behavior.

A former employee of Izzy Rose, a vegan restaurant and bar in Brooklyn, New York, claimed to Radar that the rumors NXIVM blogger Frank Parlato first reported are true: former Canadian actress Nicki Clyne has been lying about who she is while managing the restaurant, causing several employees to quit last month.

Radar spoke with a former employee who worked alongside Clyne this year. As Radar readers recall, Clyne is rumored to be married to Mack in order to have obtained a Visa years ago to remain in the United States. The employee confirmed that the former Battlestar Galactica actress has been going by the alias “Nicki Lee” in an effort to hide her ties to NXIVM. It wasn’t until a Google search with the word “NXIVM” resulted in multiple employees discovering Nicki Lee’s face matched Clyne’s.

“Nicki is the general manager and she’s been working under the name Nicki Lee. Nine out of 12 employees quit the restaurant recently because they started realizing she was lying about who she really is,” said the former worker, who wished to remain anonymous.

The dark details about Clyne’s alleged involvement to NXIVM left multiple employees in several different positions concerned.

“Once details started surfacing online, word circulated about who she really was. Employees at Izzy Rose did not show up to their shifts and haven’t gone back,” the ex-employee said, adding several who had done so verbalized to one another that they felt “horrified and unsafe.”

Now that ex-employees believe they know the truth, the former Izzy Rose worker said that Clyne’s “bizarre” behavior is in line with what the greater public now knows about the women who were manipulated by Keith Raniere‘s NXIVM sex ring known as “DOS.”

“Nicki would constantly be meeting with beautiful young women at the bar,” the employee said. “Employees at first always assumed these meetings seemed professional. But she’d be meeting with groups from one to 15 conventionally beautiful women.”

The eyewitness continued: “Servers noticed the groups of women would very rarely get more than one round of alcohol and a lot of them would order mocktails instead. They wouldn’t really order much to eat. They’d be there from 45 minutes to three hours and then leave.”

Clyne’s alleged ties to NXIVM grew more concerning for the ex-employees once they realized in hindsight that these meetings didn’t exactly seem professional after all.

“If there were consistent professional meetings going on, why did the actual employees working not know about them?” the employee questioned.

As Radar readers recall, Raniere was accused of pushing women to remain severely thin and frail. Former cult members testified on the stand that they were forced to lose weight to meet Raniere’s standards. Employees observed that Clyne is strict about her own eating habits.

“Nicki has told co-workers that she doesn’t eat outside of work, which makes her level of consumption very small. She does not eat much. At work, maybe she’ll eat a salad without any kind of fat,” said the source.

Perhaps one of the most concerning behaviors Clyne has exhibited during her time managing the Brooklyn restaurant is what she’s actually doing during her 10-hour shifts. The employee alleged that Clyne sits in a corner on her laptop all day.

“She was sitting at the computer actively doing something and actively concealing what it was.”

Scroll through Radar’s gallery below for more shocking allegations about Clyne’s shady ties to the cult.