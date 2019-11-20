Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Move Over, Tim! McGraw's Wife Faith Hill Penning Her Own Explosive Tell-All ‘She wants to tell the story from her perspective,’ reveals an insider.

Country king Tim McGraw has gotten rave reviews for his riveting new memoir, Grit & Grace — and now sources say wife Faith Hill is planning a book of her own!

“Faith has had an incredible life that’s been every bit as dramatic and inspiring as Tim’s, and she wants to tell the story from her perspective,” an insider told RadarOnline.com, noting, “Faith wants to tell everyone what they’ve been through in her own voice.”

The superstar couple, who are both 52, celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in October and have three daughters: aspiring singer Gracie, 22, Maggie, a 21-year-old student at Stanford University, and Audrey, 17, who is expected to start college next fall.

But the longtime loves reportedly were on shaky ground when their joint 2017 tour led to constant bickering.

Some pals even feared the squabbling stars had split after they weren’t photographed together for more than 300 days.

“They were hanging by a thread over Tim’s drinking and womanizing,” according to the insider. “Faith even had some revenge flirtations of her own — and plans to write about them in the book.”

Though the singer, whose rep denied she’s writing a book, never crossed the line into infidelity, sources said she’ll admit she once drew up divorce papers.

Tipsters said Hill hopes her story will help others shore up their shaky marriages.

The insider added Hill will also reveal how she once lost a shot to be a backup singer for her idol Reba McEntire.

“She wouldn’t be here and she wouldn’t be married to Tim or have these beautiful girls had she won the gig,” said the insider. “She wants people to know there’s a reason for everything … and to have faith!”