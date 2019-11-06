Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chrissy’s Heartbreak: Teigen’s Father Files For Divorce From Her Mother Star’s mom, Vilailuck, lives with her and husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen’s father has just filed for divorce from her mother, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to Los Angeles court documents obtained by Radar, Ron Tiegen filed the papers on November 5, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

He listed the separation date as January 1, 2017, 33 years after their 1983 wedding.

Ron and Vilailuck Teigen — nicknamed “Pepper” — are parents to both Chrissy, 33, and another daughter, Tina Teigen.

It’s unclear why the pair decided to split, but Radar readers know they have been living apart for some time.

Chrissy told Us Weekly in 2018 that Vilailuck lives with her and husband John Legend, while Ron lives in his own house, 10 minutes away.

“He comes by every day and they’re married,” the model said. “It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight-knit.”

As fans know, Chrissy often posts about her mother on Instagram. Vilailuck, whom Chrissy jokingly calls her “assistant,” is regularly seen cooking for her daughter, son-in-law and small grandchildren, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1.

Ron has also made various appearances on Chrissy’s social media. In December 2018, the Bring the Funny host posted an Instagram photo of her dad in a tattoo shop, showing off his new ink. “MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY,” Chrissy wrote.

Chrissy has not spoken out about her parents’ upcoming divorce.