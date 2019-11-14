Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Just Like Uncle Brad! Pitt’s Niece Studies Architecture At $40k-A -Year Private College Actor has been helping steer Sydney 'in the right direction.'

All in the family!

Brad Pitt has inspired his niece to become an architect after years spent working on his own creations, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The 55-year-old actor, who seems to see less of his own six-children since his messy split from ex Angelina Jolie, is close to his niece Sydney Pitt, the daughter of his younger brother Doug, and has been giving her advice on her future career.

Sydney is now a student at Drury University, a private liberal arts college in Springfield, Missouri, Brad’s hometown, where the annual living and tuition fees are a whopping $40,000 for the Hammons School of Architecture program.

A source told Radar: “Sydney really looks up to Brad and she has the same creative gene, she’s incredibly talented and he’s been helping to steer her in the right direction.”

The college student has many similarities to her Oceans 11 star uncle.

“She’s always doing something artistic, whether it’s painting, sketching or building for a university project,” the source spilled to Radar. “Recently she’s been working on the design for a botanical garden.”

According to the insider, Sydney has frequently traveled to California to visit her famous uncle.

“Sydney often stays at Brad’s beach home in Santa Barbara with the family where they catch up and he goes back to Missouri as often as he can, he loves knowing what she’s been learning.”

Brad has been interested in architecture since he was a young boy and even took time off from his acting career to study under the famous Frank Gehry, who designed a building for his Make It Right Foundation.

He also has his own furniture collection with businessman pal Frank Pollaro who runs a firm in New Jersey and has worked with Brad for over a decade.

Speaking about his passion, Brad previously revealed: “I am very interested in architecture. I’ve been asked if I’d ever direct, but me, I’d rather build.

“It’s very similar to directing, because you get to walk among this piece of art, to live in it, be surrounded by it, which is just thrilling.”