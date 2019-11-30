Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former 'RHOC' Star Alexis Bellino Gets Slammed As 'Diva' For Criticizing Her 'Maids'

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino is being slammed for criticizing her housekeepers’ job performance on social media.

As the Daily Mail first reported, Bellino got huge backlash for appearing entitled.

The ex-Bravo personality and former wife of Jim Bellino took an Instagram photo of a messy floor in her house in front of her couch and wrote as a caption, “When your couch accidentally disconnects and you realize your maids aren’t doing deep cleaning. Found two socks too.”

The shot, posted on Friday, November 29, showed some scattered feathers, paper cutouts and a pen on the floor.

Followers weighed in to blast Bellino’s attitude, with one writing, “I can’t stand rich b****es.”

Another snarked, “clean your own mess slob, I hope they spit in your food.”

A third person revealed, “my mother cleans houses for a living n sorry but I take offense to the word ‘maid’ I’m not even that sensitive kind of person but damn I hate when anyone says maid. clean ur own damn house u lazy diva.”

Another reply to 42-year-old Bellino’s post said, “Your ‘maids’ #1stworldproblems right here, you sure your going to be ok to clean it?”

Someone else noted, “I usually never comment and am not trying to be snarky but the way you said ‘maids’ was really tacky. I have cleaning people myself and I don’t expect them to routinely move furniture.”

“Maid is such a trashy word,” another disgusted follower pointed out to Bellino.

“You sound really privileged,” a poster wrote, adding, “Let’s call them house keepers instead. It sounds better.”

A woman said about Bellino, “Who says that?? This isn’t gross … you are ….”

Bellino, who finalized her divorce from Jim in August 2018, has three children: son James, 12, and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna, 11, from the marriage.

She moved on romantically and has been seeing film producer boyfriend Andy Bohn since earlier this year.

After leaving RHOC and refusing to return, according to a Radar source, Bellino was seen screaming at her mom on Marriage Boot Camp earlier this year.

The former reality TV star seemed to shrug off the controversy over her maid comment as she posted a video decrying Black Friday later that same day.

Bellino said her son convinced her to take the family to a shopping area and the crowds overwhelmed her.

“Whaaat????? #neveragain,” she wrote as a video caption.

And she appeared entitled again!

In her selfie clip, Bellino fumed, “30 minutes to try to park, then another 20 just to get to valet….This is sheer craziness.”

“Poor thing you had to Valet..what a shame,” one wag sarcastically wrote as a reply to the blonde via Instagram.