Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shades Of Mary Kay: Nanny Marissa Mowry Sentenced To 20 Years For Abusing Boy, 11 The 28-year-old eventually gave birth to the victim’s child.

Marissa Mowry, a Florida nanny who sexually abused an 11-year-old boy, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

As the Tampa Bay Times reported, nearly six years ago, Mowry, 28, was employed as the young child’s live-in babysitter following a recommendation from his aunt.

During her tenure, Mowry sexually assaulted him at least 15 times without protection and eventually became pregnant. She gave birth to the victim’s now 5-year-old child in the fall of 2014.

At the time, it was believed the newborn was fathered by Mowry’s then boyfriend, but when the boy confided in his mother about the molestation three years later, police conducted a DNA test that confirmed the victim’s paternity.

The new case evoked disturbing memories of Mary Kay Letourneau, an American former schoolteacher who pleaded guilty in 1997 to two counts of felony second-degree rape of a boy, Vili Fualaau, who was about 12 at the time and had been her sixth-grade student.

Letourneau wound up behind bars and gave birth to two daughters by Fualaau there.

After Letourneau served her time, the couple shocked the world by getting married in 2005.

As for Mowry, she was arrested in 2017 on sexual battery charges of a victim under the age of 12 and sexual battery while in custodial authority. She was to face a life sentence if convicted. Although she initially told detectives the boy had forced himself on her, she pled guilty last month and learned her punishment in a courtroom on Wednesday, October 16.

Following her 20 year prison sentence, Mowry is required to complete a decade of sex offender probation. She will also spend the remainder of her life on Florida’s sex offender registry, and as a result, will have to adhere to a series of strict conditions.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Campbell blasted the nanny she once thought of as her daughter.

“We’re talking about a child that was 11,” she said. “Not even a teenager. Eleven.”

The boy’s mother said Mowry’s actions have “not ruined his life, but it’s changed his life.”

“He has turned into one of the most amazing dads you’ll ever meet,” she continued.

She shared that her son, 17, who once enjoyed riding dirt bikes and playing with Lego blocks, is now an active father who drops his son off at school before getting himself to high school and plays with his child when they get home.

However, Campbell claimed, his fatherhood has placed restrictions on his friendships as he spends his time caring for his son. His dating life, she added, is non-existent because “who wants to date a 17-year-old who has a 5-year-old?”

Campbell urged parents to be attentive to their children and be mindful that women can be sexual predators.

“We don’t think about females being predators usually,” she said. “I didn’t. And it cost me.”