Liz Phair Appears To Claim Ryan Adams ‘Used' Her, Was Known As ‘The Devil’

Liz Phair Appears To Claim Ryan Adams ‘Used' Her, Was Known As ‘The Devil’

Liz Phair Appears To Claim Ryan Adams ‘Used' Her, Was Known As ‘The Devil’ Indie rocker hints that Mandy Moore’s ex hit on her in new memoir.

In her shocking new memoir, Liz Phair appears to claim that disgraced producer Ryan Adams formerly “used” her during their time spent working together, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the book, Horror Stories, which hit shelves on October 8, the indie singer said she was taken advantage of by an unnamed producer, who was accused of pursuing underage women sexually in an expose published by The New York Times.

“Truth is, compared to the transgressions of other powerful unscrupulous men, his behavior toward me was almost acceptable. He actually tried to inspire me, and to create an opportunity for us to make art. But in other ways he used me,” Phair wrote.

Without naming the music producer, Phair’s description of his crimes match the allegations mentioned in the New York Times article.

“The video chats with the young girl involved nudity and intimate acts, and the published transcripts of their communication make clear, he repeatedly cautioned her not to tell anybody about their relationship because it could get him ‘in a lot of trouble,’” Phair explained.

As Radar readers recall, the Times expose included claims from a teenager named Ava, who alleged Adams inappropriately texted and video chatted her when she was 15 and 16 years old. Ava claimed Adams had “pet names” for her body parts, and that the shamed producer was fearful that her mother would “kill” him for their communications.

Phair wrote that she “never felt coerced” by the producer, now 44, but recalled him taking passes at her.

“He pestered me about a photo of my ass, and mentioned that he knew just what to do with my type of butt,” she explained. “But he also talked about books and space and Star Wars. I enjoyed hanging out at this studio and getting stoned with him.”

She also alleged that the producer hit on her. “Did I take him up on it? No,” she wrote.

What’s more, is the now 52-year-old singer recalled other artists slamming Adams over the years.

“Some of my friends who recorded with him back in the day still refer to him as ‘the Devil,’ she wrote. “He can be maddening.”

As Radar readers know, Adams was married to This is Us’ Mandy Moore from 2009 to 2016. Shortly after the Times expose was published, she claimed to being on the receiving end of Adams’ alleged abuse. She is one of seven women who’ve accused Adams of similar psychological abuse.

Musician Phoebe Bridgers voiced similar accusations. She claimed what Adams did to her and other women was “f**ked up and wrong.”

On January 2, Adams took to Twitter to announce that he had been sober for two months. Phair explained in the novel that the unnamed music producer had surfaced on social media to announce his sobriety. She also claimed in the book that the unnamed producer “adores his cats.”

On February 5, Adams shared a photo of himself hugging one of his cats, and claiming he had “never been so lucky.”

“Maybe I was always meant to be rescued by these rescue cats,” the caption read.

The FBI is reportedly still pursuing Adams’ alleged explicit communications with the minor female. He has denied all allegations against him. In mid-February, he added that he is “not a perfect man” and appeared to make an apology.

“To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. i would never have inappropriate interactions with someone i thought was underage. Period.”

He added: “As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believed I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.”

Phair discussed her intention of including her experience working with Adams in an interview with Vulture. The singer voiced her opinion that women’s voices should be heard in the entertainment industry. “The real aspect is, can women be heard? Can we work and be equal contributors?” she told the outlet.

Radar has reached out to Adams for comment.