Briana Renee Engaged 2 Months After Nasty Divorce From Ex Finalized 'Little Women: LA' star to marry to Tim Manning after only 7 months dating.

Congratulations are in order for Briana Renee!

The Little Women: LA star is getting hitched to her boyfriend of seven months, Tim Manning, just two months after her her messy divorce from Matt Grundhoffer was finalized.

The reality star announced the news in an Instagram post where she shared moments of the proposal and a close-up of her engagement ring. “Soon I will be marrying my best friend, my greatest supporter, most incredible father, and my best jinx opponent @manning_and_son! I can hardly wait.. and I think our kids are just as excited.”

The happy times comes off the heels of years of tough times with her ex Grundhoffer, 42.

The couple filed for divorce in 2017 after three years of marriage but the divorce was only finalized two months ago after a a nasty two-year court battle.

One week after she filed for divorce, asking for spousal support, the bubbly brunette, 37, filed a request for domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband, asking to protect her and their son Maverick, 3.

Renee claimed Grundhoffer verbally abused her, calling her a “c**t,” “stupid piece of s**t,” and other harsh names.

Renee claimed he went on a “four-day drinking binge,” during which he claimed he “wanted to die.”

She also allegedly discovered sick graphic sexual messages between Grundhoffer and another woman. Grundhoffer was caught sending trans model Plastic Martyr dirty text messages and photos while Renee was pregnant with their son.

Renee says she discovered extremely disturbing and graphic messages he sent to multiple women on his Facebook, just three days after kicking him out of the house.

“The conversations were recent and involved bestiality and the proposals of sex acts with minor children, including the proposal of involving sex acts with Matthew’s minor child, age 12, from a previous relationship,” she claimed in the restraining order request. “I am fearful for him to be left alone with our minor son.”

Renee also alleged in the filing he threatened to kill “everyone in the house.”

The order was granted for five years.

Meanwhile, Grundhoffer was accused of sexual abuse by a minor at the facility he worked at as a counselor in 2009.

The alleged victim sued State of Washington; Department of Social and Health Services; and Child Study Treatment Center on June 4, 2018.

A trial regarding the matter is set for January 6, 2020.