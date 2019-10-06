Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Unmasked! Identity Of Demi Moore's Rapist Exposed Actress revealed that her mother allegedly paid a family friend to assault her.

More details about Demi Moore‘s alleged rapist have been revealed.

The Sun on Sunday, disclosed some background information on the man who reportedly raped her when she was a teen.

RadarOnline.com previously reported some details regarding the alleged assault on Moore, noting she was sexually assaulted by a restaurant owner named “Val,” who she and her mother Ginny King met in the 1970s.

But now, the British publication has revealed the full identity of “Val” is Basil Doumas, a landlord who ran La Cage Aux Folles, a hot spot for celebrities at the time including Elton John, Sylvester Stallone and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The trio often dined at Mirabelle, a restaurant he co-owned.

Doumas died in 1997.

Moore has written that he started showing up at her school.

One day, when she got home, Doumas was allegedly awaiting her. Afterasking about her mother’s whereabouts, the Charlie’s Angels star claimed he raped her. According to Moore’s book, she remained mum following the assault because she thought she deserved it. (It is believed the star did not report the attack to police).

A week later, Doumas allegedly approached her and asked, “How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?”

Though Moore is uncertain whether her mother Virginia King, who died in 1998, was truly aware of Val’s plans, she believes it’s “entirely possible.”

As Radar previously reported, the GI Jane star expressed similar sentiments in an interview with Good Morning America when Diane Sawyer asked if she believed her mother played a part in her rape.

“I think, in my deep heart, no. I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction,” Moor responded. “But she still… she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way.”

As the Sun reported, George Germanides, who co-owned the Mirabelle restaurant with Doumas, commented on Moore’s allegations. “I have no idea. If it’s true, it’s a sad story.”

As Radar readers know, Moore opened up about various parts of her life in her tell-all book.

She revealed that on the night before her wedding to Freddy Moore, she hooked up with Paul Carafotes, her co star in her first film, Choices.

Moore also outed her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, 41, for cheating on her twice and pushing her to relapse.