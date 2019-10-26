Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Elton John Postpones Dates For Farewell Tour: “I Am Extremely Unwell’ The singer will resume performing in March 2020.

Elton John fans have to wait for a while before they can see him rock out on stage, RadarOnline.com can report.

Just hours before he was slated to perform in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 26th, the singer announced that the dates of Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be postponed.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I’m forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight,” he wrote on social media. “I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best show possible and unfortunately that’s simply not possible.”

According to the post, the tour will resume on March 2020.

Added John: “I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding.”

Readers know the 72-year-old’s health issues has often gotten in the way of his touring.

In April 2017, days after he admitted he would soon retire, Radar reported he was forced to cancel concerts from a previous South America tour after he was rushed to the hospital with an “unusual bacterial infection.”

At the time, he spent “two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital” before he was discharged.

Upon his release, he shared his gratitude for the doctors that helped him recover.

“I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them.I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

Less than a year later, in January 2018, he announced his Farewell Tour, attributing his final touring days to changed priorities, rather than health issues.

“The British press said I’m retiring because of ill health, but I am in good health.” he said.

But later that year, an ear infection would get in the way of yet another show, causing him to cancel on his fans 30 minutes after it was scheduled to begin.

Disappointed fans slammed him on social media and were reportedly supposed to be refunded.