Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson Marries Longtime Love In Gorgeous Hawaii Ceremony Actor shares two daughters with new wife Lauren Hashian.

The Rock is taken! As RadarOnline.com has learned, Dwayne Johnson married longtime love Lauren Hashian in a gorgeous Hawaii ceremony this weekend.

“We do. August 18th, 2019.Hawaii,” the actor, 47, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the big day.

Radar readers know that while Johnson and Hashian, 34, have just now tied the knot, they’ve been committed to one another for quite some time.

The couple — who began living together in 2006 — already share two children: Jasmine Lia and Tiana Gia Johnson.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” Johnson captioned a photo of him holding his newborn girl Tiana this April 2018.

“It’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there,” he added.

Hashian — who is a singer — also regularly gushes about her man on social media, posting photos of them together with their kids.

Johnson is also a father to 18-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson from his marriage to film producer Dany Garcia.