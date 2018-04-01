Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hollywood heavyweight Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has admitted that he has battled depression.

Johnson, 45, who is set to star in blockbuster Rampage is now one of the wealthiest actors in the world.

However, when he was a teenager life did not seem so good after his mom, Ata, tried to kill herself in front of him, months after they were evicted from their apartment.

He revealed: “Struggle and pain is real. I was devastated and depressed.

“I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.”

The star explained how he managed to safe his month after her health deteriorated.

“She got out of the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic,” he said.

“I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.

“What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is that to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t.”

Before going into acting the 6 ft 5 inch star dreamed of being a professional football player but injuries curtailed his chances.

But despite of this he went on to conquer the wrestling world before turning to acting in 2000.

And Johnson believes that experience with his mother only served to make him a stronger person.

“We both healed but we’ve always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain,” he said.

“We have to help them through it and remind them they are not alone.”

The Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle star now helps his fans when they reach out to him with mental health problems.

When a fan recently told him he was suffering depression the actor wrote back: “I hear you. I’ve battled that beast more than once.”

