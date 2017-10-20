Aging Misery! Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Secret Makeup Fixation Revealed
Actor stressing about getting older & wants to maintain sex symbol status.
Celebrity
Aging Misery! Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Secret Makeup Fixation Revealed
Actor stressing about getting older & wants to maintain sex symbol status.
He might be Mr. Macho on screen, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a secret habit of wearing heavy theatrical makeup, RadarOnline.com has learned! Click through our gallery to learn more.
Sound off in the comments below!