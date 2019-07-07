Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tori Roloff‘s grandmother-in-law Peggy appears to have insulted the pregnant star.

On Saturday, July 6, Tori posted a smiling Instagram baby bump photo of herself, and then shared how difficult her second pregnancy has been.

Matt’s mom Peggy then replied with an apology for having “offended” Tori earlier, but appeared to compound the insult by calling her “a lovely baby maker.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Tori, 28, and her husband Zach, 29, are expecting a second child to join adorable son Jackson, 2.

On May 13, the Little People, Big World reality stars told Us Weekly in their official pregnancy announcement, “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

Their daughter is due in November.

Tori revealed on social media this weekend in her photo caption, “This pregnancy has been a lot harder on me than the last. Don’t get me wrong –I’ve been so lucky…im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord).”

Zach’s loving wife continued, “However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

She explained, “Hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever).”

Peggy, who is Zach’s grandma, then responded to Tori’s IG post, “You are beautiful and a lovely baby maker. I’m sorry if I offended you.”

Their interaction implied that Peggy might have been the one who suggested Tori looked like she could be having twins! But their exact issue was left unclear.

Also in her IG missive, Tori wrote, “It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way.”

She added that all women, pregnant or not, need to hear that “you’re beautiful, you’re strong, and dang it love yourself no matter what.

“So excuse me while I go try my best to live out these words and continue growing a freaking human being,” the pregnant TV star concluded.

Matt’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler responded to Tori’s post, telling her, “Ugh….the body image insecurity train. I ride it often myself….Love U gurl-you glow inside, out and always.”

Tori and Zach got married in 2015 at Roloff Farms in Oregon; their boy Jackson inherited his dad’s dwarfism.

As Radar exclusively reported, the couple moved out of their Portland, Oregon, starter house last year, and dropped $560,000 on a lavish five-bedroom home still in the Portland area.

In 2018, Tori said she went through a bad time of “mom shaming.”

Matt’s parents Peggy and Ron, who celebrated his 80th birthday party last year, have rarely appeared on TLC’s LPBW.

