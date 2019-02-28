Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More Defendants? Attorneys To File New Indictment In NXIVM Cult Sex Trafficking Case

More Defendants? Attorneys To File New Indictment In NXIVM Cult Sex Trafficking Case Masterminds Keith Raniere & Allison Mack attend explosive hearing.

Will there be new high-profile defendants in NXIVM’s sex trafficking case?

A status hearing for the infamous Hollywood cult was held on Thursday, February 28 in Brooklyn, New York court, where U.S. attorneys confirmed a second superseding indictment is in the works.

“We do intend to supersede,” U.S. attorney Moira Penza confirmed in the courtroom this morning.

Penza explained the superseding indictment is based off of an “additional piece of evidence” that has been seized. The attorney did not state whether or not this means additional defendants will be brought forward.

The indictment is to come in the “next several weeks,” according to the attorney.

In the summer of 2018, the government filed a superseding indictment in the NXIVM sex cult case, which resulted in the arrests of Lauren and Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman and Nancy Russell.

The four joined Keith Raniere, 58, and Allison Mack, 36, as defendants charged with multiple counts of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

News of the upcoming superseding indictment raised eyebrows in court. However, Penza said she does not believe it will come as much of a surprise to anyone.

In the courtroom, disgraced Smallville star Mack sat quietly, dressed in a black floral outfit with her hair pulled back in a bun.

Jailed Raniere looked freshened up following weeks of complaints to the government about Brooklyn MDC’s lack of heat and electricity. The NXIVM founder appeared to have a clean-shaven face. However, his skin still appeared extremely red along with his signature bushy head of hair.

Though Raniere has been behind bars without bail for nearly a year, Mack has been on house arrest in California with permission to travel to school and church, Radar previously reported.

Throughout the hearing, Raniere was spotted staring at his ex-girlfriend Toni Natalie, who was seated in the back of the courtroom.

The next NXIVM hearing has been scheduled for March 18 in Brooklyn Federal Court.

