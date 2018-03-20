‘Respect Her!’ Lala Slams Jax Over Brittany Relationship During Wild Birthday Blowout

Jax Taylor‘s birthday trip to Mexico ended with a brutal bashing on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Trying to change his life, Taylor turned to his Reki therapist Kelsey — and girlfriend Brittany Cartwright was not happy.

After Taylor called the session the “highlight of his week,” Cartwright couldn’t “help but feel just a little bit jealous” about the attractive redhead her beau was so infatuated with.

“I always have the best days when I see her,” Taylor gushed about his therapist. Regardless, Cartwright plowed ahead with the birthday trip, a decision which even Lisa Vanderpump questioned.

“Why do you feel the need to make everything better and celebrate his birthday right now when he’s treated you like crap? Why don’t you make him suffer?” she asked Cartwright.

“You really need to look out for yourself in this situation,” Vanderpump warned.

“Why Brittany continues to put up with all of Jax’ BS is quite possibly something I will never understand,” Vanderpump later told the cameras.

The SUR employees then took off to a luxurious Playa del Carmen resort, where they watched fireworks explode as they celebrated Taylor’s birthday.

“I would love to go to Mexico and have it be one big happy trip but that’s just not our group,” Taylor groused.

Taylor and his topless girlfriend started off the trip with a dip in their private pool and then talk about his job offer in Tampa again, with Taylor insisting that he was ready to leave West Hollywood, SUR and the reality show lifestyle.

“I’m burnt the f**k out of the constant battling. It’s stuck in my chest. I’m ready for something else,” he told his girlfriend.

The whole group had dinner together — and that was where the fighting began.

Taylor pulled Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval aside to tell them what he had already told his girlfriend: He was offered a job with a hockey team in Tampa, Florida and he really wanted to take it.

“I’m very happy for Tom and Tom and I’m a little jealous,” Taylor said about their new bar business. “I’m living this Peter Pan existence,” and he was ready for a change.

“Wait. Does this mean you wouldn’t be my neighbor?” said a surprised Schwartz.

“I’ve known him for 15 years,” Sandoval said, and reminisced about his wild days. “I don’t want the band to break up.”

But Taylor seemed ready to go. “We’ve got to grow up,” he told the guys. “I’m 38. I don’t have a college education. What am I going to do?”

“Dude, don’t ever say you’re 40 again,” Sandoval joked.

Cartwright told the girls and James Kennedy about Taylor’s job offer and they ripped into him.

“I’ll believe when I see it,” Katie Maloney said. “Have they ever given him a spelling test?”

Stassi Schroeder warned Cartwright against moving with Taylor, as did Ariana Madix. Scheana Marie then explained why she tried to get Cartwright away from Taylor.

“I would like to hook her up with any other f**king man on this God damn planet.”

The women all questioned Taylor about his alleged job and upcoming move.

“How serious is the offer?” Madix asked, while a suspicious Schroeder said: “He’s a liar. He can’t tell us what the job is.”

Madix warned Taylor about Cartwright: “Whether you take this job I want to make sure she is still able to do what she wants with her life.” The warning came after Cartwright told Taylor that she had plans of her own outside of SUR, which he denied knowing about.

“Jax do you f**king listen to your girlfriend at all? Or maybe you just don’t care,” Lala Kent said, ripping into him.

“We’re all here and you’re sitting here looking like a real dummy, honey. You’ve been with her for two years and you don’t know shit about her.”

Cartwright admitted she was upset with Taylor. “It hurts. I’ve told him 10 million times how I love helping kids with mental disabilities and he just hasn’t listened to me for the past two years.”

Kent slammed Taylor, “You are not a single man and this is a partnership,” and he fired back, “Don’t talk to me that way.”

Kent screamed back: “I will talk to you however I damn well please. I’ve watched you disrespect people over and over again and I’ve had enough. Respect her!”

Taylor was insulted. “I don’t even know you that well for you to talk to me that way.” But Kent was relentless.

“You just saying bulls**t about one of the coolest girls I’ve ever known lets me know you’re a piece of s**t.”

The dinner ended with Taylor screaming “f**k you” to Kristen Doute, and her storming away from the table with Schroeder.

The only non-Taylor/Cartwright part of the trip was the news that Marie’s divorce was official that day, which they all celebrated. Meanwhile, she continued gushing over her boyfriend Rob Valletta, which everyone ripped her about, foreshadowing their inevitable breakup.

