Tori Spelling And Husband Celebrate Son’s 1st Birthday After Her Mental Breakdown

Just hours after Tori Spelling had a mental breakdown, she posted an Instagram video of herself and husband Dean McDermott celebrating their son Beau turning one year old.

Spelling completely ignored all the shocking news about herself in the return to social media, showing a clip of little Beau instead on Friday night. In audio, Spelling and McDermott aren’t seen and they stay off camera.

But the mother of five is heard saying to Beau, who is playing on the couch, “Who’s one today?”

PHOTOS: Inside Tori Spelling’s Life Of Lies: Her 20 Most Shocking Fake-Outs, Half-Truths & Hidden Secrets Revealed

McDermott is heard exulting, “Hey, buddy. Happy birthday!”

“We love you,” Spelling gushed.

McDermott added, “Happy birthday, Tickles!” to the happy gurgling baby.

In her caption, Spelling wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha… Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I ❤👶🏼You SO much!!”

Although many fans wished Tori and Dean and Beau the best, others were wondering about the elephant in the room.

PHOTOS: Secrets & Lies: 10 Reasons Why Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Might Have FAKED The Cheating Scandal To Score A Reality TV Show

One follower wrote in disgust, “Pretending nothing happened and thinking we’re all dumb. How insulting to the fans.” Another referred to the police being called on Spelling!

As Radar has exclusively reported, police were called to Spelling’s Los Angeles home on Thursday morning following a “domestic incident.”

PHOTOS: Tori’s Daughter Stella, 6, Sports Lipstick & A Tube Top While Shopping

Officer Madison of the Los Angeles police department told Radar “at 7:17 this [Thursday] morning, there was a domestic incident that occurred in the 21200 block of Mulholland Drive.”

But according to Officer Madison, no criminal charges were filed.

However, as Radar previously reported, the words “mentally ill” were used to describe Spelling in a shocking audio recording of the police call. It is unclear who made the call, but all signs point to Spelling’s husband McDermott, who was in the home at the time.

PHOTOS: 33 Photos Show How Tori Spelling Blew Through $18M In 8 Years

A neighbor — who exclusively spoke to Radar — says McDermott, 51, was spotted outside his home during the breakdown looking extremely “anxious” and upset.

According to sources, Spelling had a full-blown panic attack that day. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star was not transported to a hospital. Tori and Dean’s marriage is in shambles over money woes and their huge brood of kids, according to a Radar source. That followed their earlier marital crisis when McDermott cheated on the star years ago.

PHOTOS: Hot Mess Tori Spelling Parties Away The Pain Amid Money Trouble

“They have been fighting a lot lately,” the insider source told Radar, adding that multiple factors have played into the couple’s fractured marriage.

Spelling, 44, has demanded McDermott, 51, get a steady job to help pay off their giant debt, another source dished.

But, an insider told Radar, the unemployed father of six hasn’t made any progress in fixing his lagging acting career — and it’s put pressure on Spelling, who grew up as wealthy Aaron Spelling’s daughter but now has to make her own money.

“Dean is involved in taking care of their kids, but he needs to step up and be the provider,” said the source.

On Friday, however, the two presented a united front as they marked the one-year milestone with their littlest boy.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.