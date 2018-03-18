Moving Forward! Tommy Lee And Brandon Battery Case Going To D.A.’s Office

It is being reported that the Tommy Lee and Brandon Lee bust-up is heading for the D.A.’s office. And Brandon, 21, could be facing battery charges after he reportedly punched his infamous rocker father knocking him out.

According to reports the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept are almost finished investigating the incident where Brandon claims he was acting in self-defense.

His 55-year-old father – who was spotted out this weekend nervously puffing on a cigarette inside his car – contends that he was sucker punched by his son.

He originally sought to get a restraining order against him and vowed to press charges unless Brandon apologized for the alleged assault.

Pamela Anderson has sided with her son while it is understood that he has been fully co-operating with the authorities as they investigate the case. Interestingly, Tommy Lee’s girlfriend Internet model Brittany Furlan, 31, was seen going into a lawyer’s office this weekend while out with the rocker.

The Mötley Crew drummer called-out his ex-wife Anderson on Twitter, after she discussed domestic abuse during their relationship on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories last week.

