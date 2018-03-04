Ryan Seacrest Is Being Protected At Oscars Amid Sex Scandal, Source Says

Oscars red carpet host Ryan Seacrest will face his toughest challenge yet tonight as he tries to interview stars amid his own sexual harassment scandal. Seacrest, who has denied any wrongdoing, will be working for E! as usual at the Academy Awards after being cleared in a network investigation.

PHOTOS: Sexting, Cheating & Bad Behavior: Inside Matt Lauer’s Most Shocking Sex Scandals</spa

But a source tells RadarOnline.com that as he also works for ABC — on the network’s Live! morning show with Kelly Ripa, and will be the host of the upcoming ABC reboot of American Idol — there is a plan afoot to protect him.

“ABC talent and producers have all been told to stay away from asking or answering any questions about Ryan and his sex harassment issues at the Academy Awards,” the insider told Radar.

“They want to product the hundred millions at stake with American Idol soon to air on ABC. This directive includes Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the Oscars for ABC.”

However, Access Hollywood on NBC has reportedly told its anchors to ask celebs on the carpet about the MeToo movement and specifically to ask stars if they will be talking with Ryan.

PHOTOS: Matt Lauer’s Sex Victims Hire Investigators To Expose Creep In Bombshell Lawsuit!

In November, Seacrest announced that E! was investigating sexual misconduct allegations made against him by “someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News.”

He called them “reckless allegations,” but said he was cooperating with the investigation.

E! concluded there was insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest after the investigation was complete.

But then, Seacrest’s accuser, Suzie Hardy, went public in Variety and claimed her had rubbed up against her with his erect penis, groped her, and engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct.

PHOTOS: Kevin Spacey SLAMMED Over Apology For Teen Sex Assault Accusations: You’re ‘Disgusting!’

Seacrest again denied her charges and claimed it was an extortion attempt. E! reportedly held “crisis meetings” in an attempt to secure friendly stars for Seacrest to talk to live at the Oscars, according to Page Six.

PHOTOS: Harvey Weinstein: Inside The Producer’s Last Moments Before Rehab

Will Seacrest be able to do his job tonight—or be shunned on the carpet? Stay tuned!

PHOTOS: Kevin Spacey SLAMMED Over Apology For Teen Sex Assault Accusations: You’re ‘Disgusting!’

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.