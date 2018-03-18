New Man! Rob Kardashian Shows Of Slim Physique On His Birthday – See The Photo

Rob Kardashian was looking ‘fighting fit’ on his birthday. His famous sister Kim Kardashian posted an image of him on her Instagram with his daughter Dream.

In a post emblazoned with the ‘March Madness’ logo, in reference to the college basketball tournament, Rob’s new trim shape was on full display as he posed with his daughter.

The 31-year-old wore a simple black t-shirt and his trademark blue Dodgers hat as his eighteen-month-old little girl rocked a white furry vest, dark shirt and bright crimson trousers.

Diabetes sufferer Rob has had a long battle with his weight in recent times but it looks as if the former reality star is currently looking after himself.

He also got birthday messages from his mother Kris Jenner and former fiancée Blac Chyna too.

Chyna wrote on her social media: Happy Birthday Rob From Dreamy and Chy.

While his mother Kris Jenner posted several images of them together on Instagram with the message: Happy birthday #robkardashian!! You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy x #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama

