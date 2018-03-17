Blac Chyna Sends Message To Former Fiancé: ‘Happy Birthday Rob!’

Blac Chyna wished Rob Kardashian a happy 31st birthday on Saturday.

The former stripper took to social media to send her note out as she shared an old image with Rob and Dream, who is aged one, via her Instagram.

The message comes as a surprise because the Rob & Chyna star is in the process of suing his mother Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian over canceling her show.

PHOTOS: Blac Chyna Claims Ex Rob Kardashian ‘Is Mentally Ill’ Following Shocking Split

Both Kim and Kris were producers on the show.

Her message read: Happy Birthday Rob From Dreamy and Chy.

Chyna filed a restraining order against Rob after he posted naked images of her on the Internet nut they are now co-parenting their daughter Dream who was born on November 10, 2016.

As he celebrated his birthday today Rob also got a message of support from his mother Kris Jenner.

PHOTOS: Exposed! Kylie Jenner & Blac Chyna’s 20 Worst Slams Of 2015

She wrote on her Instagram: Happy birthday #robkardashian!! You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy x #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.