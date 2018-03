Rob Kardashian Turns Thirty-One – See The Photos

His personal life took a turn when he started dating former stripper Blac Chyna in January 2015 after he had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. The pair has a stormy relationship before getting engaged in April, 2015, with Chyna falling pregnant a month later. Baby daughter Dream was born on November 10, 2016. However, their happiness did not last as Rob went on an explosive Internet tirade against Chyna and they split in the summer of 2017.