RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Rob Kardashian Turns Thirty-One – See The Photos
1
of
8
1 of 8
Rob Kardashian turns 31-years-old today and he’s had a lot of highs and lows along the way.
The reality star is reportedly talking with his famous family again and trying to concentrate on raising his daughter Dream by former girlfriend Blac Chyna.
Click through the images to learn more …
Kris Jenner has always played an important role in Rob’s life. He has endured a long battle with weight issues and his mother admitted that she worries about her son. “I cry myself to sleep literally every night worrying about Rob. It’s breaking my heart.”
Photo credit: E!
4 of 8
Rob has endured different relationships with his three full sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe. He previously lived with Khloe and Lamar Odom and took it hard when they split-up. Kim has been more vocal about being critical of her brother who infamously skipped her wedding to Kanye West. Kourtney has always supported him but believes in giving him space too.
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 8
Rob’s popularity grew when he appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2011. He appeared to be in great shape and won praise from the judges and fans as he performed withCheryl Burkeon Season 13 of the show. He placed runner-up to J.R. Martinez.
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 8
His personal life took a turn when he started dating former stripper Blac Chyna in January 2015 after he had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. The pair has a stormy relationship before getting engaged in April, 2015, with Chyna falling pregnant a month later. Baby daughter Dream was born on November 10, 2016. However, their happiness did not last as Rob went on an explosive Internet tirade against Chyna and they split in the summer of 2017.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
7 of 8
Rob’s condition spiraled after the split as he refused to leave his home and piled on the pounds. He was ridiculed publicly after Chyna and her legal team got a temporary restraining order against him in July 2017 for releasing explicit images of her on the Internet.
Since then things have calmed-down between the pair and they have been co-parenting their daughter Dream with Rob being given access to her. The couple now shares joint legal custody of their daughter. However, as RadarOnline.com reported recently there are still lawsuits flying between Chyna and his family. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Rob Kardashian turns 31-years-old today and he’s had a lot of highs and lows along the way.
The reality star is reportedly talking with his famous family again and trying to concentrate on raising his daughter Dream by former girlfriend Blac Chyna.
Click through the images to learn more …
Kris Jenner has always played an important role in Rob’s life. He has endured a long battle with weight issues and his mother admitted that she worries about her son. “I cry myself to sleep literally every night worrying about Rob. It’s breaking my heart.”
Rob has endured different relationships with his three full sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe. He previously lived with Khloe and Lamar Odom and took it hard when they split-up. Kim has been more vocal about being critical of her brother who infamously skipped her wedding to Kanye West. Kourtney has always supported him but believes in giving him space too.
Rob’s popularity grew when he appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2011. He appeared to be in great shape and won praise from the judges and fans as he performed withCheryl Burkeon Season 13 of the show. He placed runner-up to J.R. Martinez.
His personal life took a turn when he started dating former stripper Blac Chyna in January 2015 after he had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. The pair has a stormy relationship before getting engaged in April, 2015, with Chyna falling pregnant a month later. Baby daughter Dream was born on November 10, 2016. However, their happiness did not last as Rob went on an explosive Internet tirade against Chyna and they split in the summer of 2017.
Rob’s condition spiraled after the split as he refused to leave his home and piled on the pounds. He was ridiculed publicly after Chyna and her legal team got a temporary restraining order against him in July 2017 for releasing explicit images of her on the Internet.
Since then things have calmed-down between the pair and they have been co-parenting their daughter Dream with Rob being given access to her. The couple now shares joint legal custody of their daughter. However, as RadarOnline.com reported recently there are still lawsuits flying between Chyna and his family. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.