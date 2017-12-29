Blowouts, Booze & Babies! The Kardashians Most Shocking Scandals Of 2017 Uncovered

It was another year of love, war, and everything in between for the KarJenners. From the joys of expecting new life to the loss of lovers , 2017 proved when the Kardashian’s have a major life event, they do it big. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery for a shocking look back at their most explosive year yet. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kim and hubby Kanye West are gearing up to welcome North, 4, and Saint, 2, are Look for the Kardashian family to expand in a big way in 2018, with three sisters expecting babies.and hubbyare gearing up to welcome baby number three, via surrogate , early next year, if not sooner. In November, we learned little, 4, and, 2, are getting a baby sister Photo credit: Getty Images

Scott Disick’s hard partying lifestyle of booze and drugs caught up with him in July, and Kourtney’s baby daddy hard partying lifestyle of booze and drugs caught up with him in July, andbaby daddy had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering a breakdown. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Scott has been going so hard all summer, and he stopped caring about the consequences,” one friend told Radar. “He doesn’t care that it may be killing him. He seems to have lost the desire to live!” Photo credit: BACKGRID

After one of the robbers put duct tape on her face, Kim shared on the show that she feared they were going to sexually assault her Photo credit: Getty Images

“He grabs my legs and I had no clothes on under, so he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘Okay, this is the moment they’re going to rape me,’” she said. “I mentally prepped myself and then he didn’t, he duct taped my legs together. Then they had the gun up to me. I just knew that was the moment, they’re just going to shoot me in the head.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. As Radar readers remember, Few celebrity meltdowns come close to the drama this summer betweenand. As Radar readers remember, Rob, 30, slammed his baby mamma in July for allegedly cheating on him, posting a series of nude photo of Chyna on Instagram. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The move led to dueling court dates between the two former lovers, with Chyna filing battery and harassment lawsuits against baby daddy Rob and his family , calling them “predators” and accusing them of “slut-shaming” her, according to court docs obtained by Radar. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rob countered with a lawsuit of his own, claiming in court docs that after consuming drugs and alcohol, Chyna tried to choke him with an iPhone cord, hit him in the head and face, and threw a metal chair at his Bentley as he tried to flee the house, shortly after the birth of daughter Dream. Photo credit: BACKGRID

There was hopes of an olive branch between the two towards the end of the year, as Chyna invited the family to Dream’s first birthday party back in November. Photo credit: BACKGRID