Blowouts, Booze & Babies! The Kardashians Most Shocking Scandals Of 2017 Uncovered thumbnail

YEAR IN REVIEW

Blowouts, Booze & Babies! The Kardashians Most Shocking Scandals Of 2017 Uncovered

Notorious reality family's worst moments ever revealed on RadarOnline.com.

By
Posted on
Blowouts, Booze & Babies! The Kardashians Most Shocking Scandals Of 2017 Uncovered thumbnail
View gallery 15
Getty Images

It was another year of love, war, and everything in between for the KarJenners. From the joys of expecting new life to the loss of lovers, 2017 proved when the Kardashian’s have a major life event, they do it big. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery for a shocking look back at their most explosive year yet.

Blowouts, Booze & Babies! The Kardashians Most Shocking Scandals Of 2017 Uncovered
1 of 15
It was another year of love, war, and everything in between for the KarJenners. From the joys of expecting new life to the loss of lovers, 2017 proved when the Kardashian’s have a major life event, they do it big. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery for a shocking look back at their most explosive year yet.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Look for the Kardashian family to expand in a big way in 2018, with three sisters expecting babies. Kim and hubby Kanye West are gearing up to welcome baby number three, via surrogate, early next year, if not sooner. In November, we learned little North, 4, and Saint, 2, are getting a baby sister.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sister Kylie, 20, is due on February 4, not long after Kim is expected to deliver. While she has yet to officially announce the pregnancy, Radar has learned that she is expecting a baby girl with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Khloe has also been reluctant to admit to her growing belly, mainly because she is so worried that daddy-to-be Tristan Thompson could abandon her in the delivery room, just like he did to his last baby mamma. Khloe is reportedly desperate to get married and lock Thompson up, before their bouncing baby boy arrives next year.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Scott Disick’s hard partying lifestyle of booze and drugs caught up with him in July, and Kourtney’s baby daddy had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering a breakdown.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Friends speculate learning Kourtney had moved on with young model Younes Bendjima pushed him over the edge.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Scott has been going so hard all summer, and he stopped caring about the consequences,” one friend told Radar. “He doesn’t care that it may be killing him. He seems to have lost the desire to live!”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Early in the year, Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans were treated to an inside look at Kim’s life after her terrifying armed robbery in Paris.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

After one of the robbers put duct tape on her face, Kim shared on the show that she feared they were going to sexually assault her.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“He grabs my legs and I had no clothes on under, so he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘Okay, this is the moment they’re going to rape me,’” she said. “I mentally prepped myself and then he didn’t, he duct taped my legs together. Then they had the gun up to me. I just knew that was the moment, they’re just going to shoot me in the head.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Few celebrity meltdowns come close to the drama this summer between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. As Radar readers remember, Rob, 30, slammed his baby mamma in July for allegedly cheating on him, posting a series of nude photo of Chyna on Instagram.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The move led to dueling court dates between the two former lovers, with Chyna filing battery and harassment lawsuits against baby daddy Rob and his family, calling them “predators” and accusing them of “slut-shaming” her, according to court docs obtained by Radar.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rob countered with a lawsuit of his own, claiming in court docs that after consuming drugs and alcohol, Chyna tried to choke him with an iPhone cord, hit him in the head and face, and threw a metal chair at his Bentley as he tried to flee the house, shortly after the birth of daughter Dream.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

There was hopes of an olive branch between the two towards the end of the year, as Chyna invited the family to Dream’s first birthday party back in November.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What was your favorite Kardashian moment of 2017? Let us know in the comments section. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments