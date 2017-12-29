It was another year of love, war, and everything in between for the KarJenners. From the joys of expecting new life to the loss of lovers, 2017 proved when the Kardashian’s have a major life event, they do it big. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery for a shocking look back at their most explosive year yet.
Blowouts, Booze & Babies! The Kardashians Most Shocking Scandals Of 2017 Uncovered
It was another year of love, war, and everything in between for the KarJenners. From the joys of expecting new life to the loss of lovers, 2017 proved when the Kardashian’s have a major life event, they do it big. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery for a shocking look back at their most explosive year yet.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Look for the Kardashian family to expand in a big way in 2018, with three sisters expecting babies. Kim and hubby Kanye West are gearing up to welcome baby number three, via surrogate, early next year, if not sooner. In November, we learned little North, 4, and Saint, 2, are getting a baby sister.
“He grabs my legs and I had no clothes on under, so he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘Okay, this is the moment they’re going to rape me,’” she said. “I mentally prepped myself and then he didn’t, he duct taped my legs together. Then they had the gun up to me. I just knew that was the moment, they’re just going to shoot me in the head.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Few celebrity meltdowns come close to the drama this summer between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. As Radar readers remember, Rob, 30, slammed his baby mamma in July for allegedly cheating on him, posting a series of nude photo of Chyna on Instagram.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The move led to dueling court dates between the two former lovers, with Chyna filing battery and harassment lawsuits against baby daddy Rob and his family, calling them “predators” and accusing them of “slut-shaming” her, according to court docs obtained by Radar.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Rob countered with a lawsuit of his own, claiming in court docs that after consuming drugs and alcohol, Chyna tried to choke him with an iPhone cord, hit him in the head and face, and threw a metal chair at his Bentley as he tried to flee the house, shortly after the birth of daughter Dream.
