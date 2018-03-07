Blac Chyna Shows Off MASSIVE Butt In Thong Bikini — See The Racy Photos thumbnail

Blac Chyna Shows Off MASSIVE Butt In Thong Bikini — See The Racy Photos

Did Rob Kardashian’s ex get booty implants after sex tape scandal?

BACKGRID

Blac Chyna has never been shy about showing off her greatest assets, but her most recent swimwear gives a super up-close look at her rear window! Click through for the racy photos!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Forget her recent sex tape saga. Chyna, 29, left little to the imagination when she hit the beach in Malibu wearing a teeny bikini!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The thong got lost in her tremendous tushy.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Many are now wondering if the former stripper has invested in some new booty implants!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar reported, Chyna was blindsided after a sex tape showing her performing oral sex on a man leaked online on Feb. 19.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She’s a mess right now,” a source told Radar after the scandal exploded.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” blasted Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom. “It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The shocking sex tape comes months after Chyna took her ex Rob Kardashian to court, after he posted a series of naked photos and videos of his baby mama to social media in July 2017. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

