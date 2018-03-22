Shannon Beador Gets LESS Spousal Support From Ex In Bitter Divorce

The divorce between Shannon and David Beador gets nastier and nastier!

The Real Housewives of Orange County mom is poised to get less spousal support than she had initially asked for, according to new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The reality star and her estranged husband, both 53, faced off last week at Orange County Superior Court over the amount of spousal and child support he would have to fork over.

READ THE SHOCKING COURT DOCUMENTS

According to the affidavit signed on March 16 by the exes, David has to pay Shannon a total of $22,500, which will be divided every first and 15th day of the month.

She originally requested a total of $30,000, including $18,000 in spousal support.

David will pay a total of $12,000 in child support for their three daughters, Sophie, 16, and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, and Shannon’s take will be just $10,500 per month.

David also was ordered to pay $11,500 within 10 days of the March 16 agreement.

PHOTOS: ‘Real Housewife’ Shannon Beador Sells $12.9 Million Home In Crystal Cove — Includes Home Theater, Gym & More!

The order, however, is still temporary and both will have to come back to hash out a more permanent agreement.

David was also ordered to pay $10,000 to Shannon’s attorney, John Benedict Phillips.

As Radar previously reported, David appeared in court last week without an attorney and was visibly upset and disappointed with the temporary order.

“She spends like a freak!” he screamed.

He complained to Judge James Waltz, who in turn advised David to obtain a lawyer.

PHOTOS: Split Secrets Exposed! Inside Shannon Beador’s Marriage Hell

The judge also ordered David to pay $7,500 for a court-appointed forensic accountant to look over David’s earnings from his construction company as well as Shannon’s earnings.

As Radar revealed, Shannon filed documents that revealed she earned $423,205.80 last year. In the papers, she stated that she is a reality television personality who only works seasonally between five and 40 hours a week.

At the hearing last week, David told the judge he believes he also should be entitled to some of Shannon’s RHOC money because he also participated in the show.

PHOTOS: Sexy, Single & Ready To Mingle! ‘RHOC’ Stars Kelly & Shannon Look For Love On Wild Night Out

According to the affidavit, Shannon also gets to keep her Cadillac Escalade, but is now responsible for her own expenses and cannot use David’s credit cards without his consent.

The court also left it up to the warring couple to establish a custody schedule, although the three children will reside primarily with Shannon.

The order also provided some guidance as to how the former couple should behave when it comes to their children and each other:

“Shannon and David shall cooperate to promote healthy parent-child relationships between each of the children, and neither party shall make derogatory remarks about the other in the presence of the children. The parties shall communicate respectfully with one another, netter shall make hostile, profane, or threatening statements to the other, whether in person or by electronic message.”

The divorce will likely remain messy. David previously accused Shannon of boozing and traveling too much, as well as keeping his kids away from him.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.