Sexy, Single & Ready To Mingle! ‘RHOC’ Stars Kelly & Shannon Look For Love On Wild Night Out

A slimmed-down Beador, 53, sent Instagram fans into a frenzy when she posted this photo, along with a caption that said, “8 hours into filming today,,,, We are two single gals in LA!” By the looks of it, the mother of three is getting over her cheating ex-husband David, 53, quite well!

Dodd, 44, followed up Beador’s post with a fun photo of her own! “Helping a sister out. After work drinks,” Dodd captioned this shot. But, according to a close friend of the RHOC ladies, it isn’t only Dodd who is getting Beador through tough times.

According to the source, “Shannon and Kelly are super tight right now and are leaning on each other to get through their messy divorces.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“They are pushing each other and have been spending a ton of time together both on and off-camera,” the insider told Radar. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Kelly is a no-B.S. type of woman and she is reminding Shannon of the sexy b***h she really is. At the same time, Shannon is giving Kelly pointers on how to raise a teen daughter while being famous,” the source told Radar. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“They had an awesome time last night and were getting hit on by practically every guy at the bar. Of course, they loved every single minute of it,” the insider added. Photo credit: BACKGRID