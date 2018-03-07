Sexy, Single & Ready To Mingle! ‘RHOC’ Stars Kelly & Shannon Look For Love On Wild Night Out thumbnail

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador have clearly let bygones be bygones! Though the recently divorced women got into a nasty brawl at the beginning of last season, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the two have become besties and are leaning on each other to get over their loser ex-husbands! Click through seven photos of the sexy and single MILFs' wild night out at L.A.’s hot spot, Craigs!

A slimmed-down Beador, 53, sent Instagram fans into a frenzy when she posted this photo, along with a caption that said, “8 hours into filming today,,,, We are two single gals in LA!” By the looks of it, the mother of three is getting over her cheating ex-husband David, 53, quite well!
Dodd, 44, followed up Beador’s post with a fun photo of her own! “Helping a sister out. After work drinks,” Dodd captioned this shot. But, according to a close friend of the RHOC ladies, it isn’t only Dodd who is getting Beador through tough times.
According to the source, “Shannon and Kelly are super tight right now and are leaning on each other to get through their messy divorces.”

“They are pushing each other and have been spending a ton of time together both on and off-camera,” the insider told Radar.

“Kelly is a no-B.S. type of woman and she is reminding Shannon of the sexy b***h she really is. At the same time, Shannon is giving Kelly pointers on how to raise a teen daughter while being famous,” the source told Radar.

“They had an awesome time last night and were getting hit on by practically every guy at the bar. Of course, they loved every single minute of it,” the insider added.

Do you think that Kelly and Shannon should start dating again, or is it too soon? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

