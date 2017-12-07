Shannon’s Comeback! Beador Sheds Weight, Gets Ready To Date After Filing Divorce Papers

A post shared by Ericka Brannon (@erickabrannon) on
Eat your heart out, David! "It is almost like night and day for Shannon right now," said a close friend of the RHOC star, who struggled with her fluctuating weight and moods this past season. "No one can believe how well she's handling this divorce."
"Shannon knows that she is getting what she wants from David, which is the money and the kids. Her main focus right now is her children and her career and she is really working her a** off to come back next season hotter than she's ever been. And there is no doubt she will," the insider told Radar.
David, 53 — who as Radar reported, is dating again since his split from Shannon — infamously cheated on his wife in 2015 with a married family friend. But according to the pal, Shannon is also ready to dip into the dating pool.
"She is already talking about dating and is telling the gals that she only has a few pounds left to lose before she is ready to have sex again," the source said.
As fans know, Shannon gained a tremendous amount of weight and was in a very "dark" place last season, which was only amplified by David's constant criticism. But don't expect her to slam her ex next season. "David is begging Shannon not to trash him on next season's RHOC, and she will comply for the sake of the girls," the source added.
Do you think that Shannon Beador should date again?
