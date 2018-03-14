Getting Even! Shannon Beador’s Pals Determined To Expose Ex David’s ‘Many Affairs’

Shannon Beador‘s nasty divorce with estranged husband David exploded in court this week when the father of three accused The Real Housewives of Orange County star of “excess” drinking and turning their kids against him.

Now, as Shannon, 53, gets ready to battle David, 53, in court over the allegations, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that her angry girlfriends are also gearing up for a fight.

The reality star’s pals, including her RHOC costars, are scheming to expose David’s “many” extra-marital affairs in revenge, a show insider told Radar.

“Shannon’s friends and family are so angry about all of this. She’s a great mom!” a source said about the boozing allegations and other wild claims.

“Plus, everyone knows that David cheated on Shannon with more women than just one,” the source insisted, referring to David’s sordid eight-month affair with a family friend. “They are determined to prove more affairs because his credibility will, once again, be shot.”

“Orange County isn’t the kind of place where things go unnoticed, nor is it a place where people can keep secrets!”

As Radar first reported, just weeks after Shannon announced the split, the multi-millionaire construction company owner jumped right into a relationship with young single mom Lesley Cook.

The bitter exes will return to court on Friday, March 16 to fight over spousal support and other issues. However, a judge ordered them to hold a settlement conference before the court hearing.

