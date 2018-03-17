O.J. Simpson Reveals Michael Jackson Gave Him And Kids Free Pass To Neverland

O.J. Simpson has claimed that the late Michael Jackson opened-up Neverland Ranch to him and his kids after his murder trial.

Simpson made the confession in an interview with The Buffalo News claiming he was upset he could not attend the King Of Pop’s funeral.

He also reveals that he and his two youngest children, Sydney and Justin, received comfort from Jackson after the trial.

He revealed: “There came a point where my kids would come up with their best friends and stay long weekends at Neverland Ranch, with everything available to us.

“We were the only ones there, explained Simpson. This place was incredible, like being at the zoo and amusement park at the same time, with a Ferris wheel and bumper cars and a big movie theater.

“He had first-run movies and nobody behind the counter. The popcorn and candy, the kids would go get whatever they want.”

Simpson, 70, explained that he and the Jackson family were close on account of the fact that his home in Encino, where he lived with his first wife Marguerite and their children, was near the Jackson compound.

Jermaine Jackson would come over with his oldest son, who grew close to Simpson’s two older children.

After the trial Simpson told Jermaine it was terrible he could not take his kids anywhere – soon afterwards Michael phoned and offered the facility to them.

According to Simpson this arrangement continued for years and he was unaware about the rumors surrounding Jackson.

“I don’t know what his sexual thing was – I thought he was asexual. But he came to my aid,” revealed Simpson.

The former NFL player could not see or speak with Jackson during his final years.

And to make matters worse, many of the other inmates at Lovelock Correctional Facility were not that upset about Jackson’s passing.

He added: “It hurt me. This is prison. You got Aryan Warriors, 311s, 88s. Heil Hitler, KKK, you got all that.

“It’s tough when you hear them denigrate this guy who has been so great to my family.

“Then when he dies, you can’t get into an argument because some guy is cracking on Michael.”

