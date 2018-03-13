Nicole Brown’s Sister Accuses O.J. Simpson Of Lying In ‘Lost Confession’ Interview

Nicole Brown‘s sister Tanya claimed O.J. Simpson lied in his recent FOX interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a post to her Facebook page, Tanya thanked her social media friends for the support – but also called out her former brother-in-law.

“Thank you all for your supportive texts and messages,” she wrote. “There were so many false statements in his interview. Too many to mention. Just a thank you for all your love and support over the years.”

As Radar readers know, Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were gruesomely murdered on June 12, 1994. Simpson was the prime suspect in the murder case but was ultimately acquitted of both killings.

Simpson later spent nine years in prison for an unrelated armed robbery charge and was released on parole last year.

On Sunday night, FOX aired the two-hour special, titled O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? featuring a never-before-seen interview from 2006 between the former jailbird and book publisher, Judith Regan. The interview was based on the book O.J. wrote – but ultimately lost the rights to – titled If I Did It, which was his hypothetical account of how he could have murdered his ex and her male friend.

In the documentary, Simpson made shocking revelations leaving fans wondering if he did play a role in the killings years ago.

Tanya wasn’t the only one to lash out at Simpson following the special. Famed radio host Howard Stern called Simpson a “sick f**k” on live air after watching it.

