Howard Stern Slams O.J. Simpson: ‘He’s A Sick F**k!’

Howard Stern slammed O.J. Simpson on The Stern Show Monday morning, following the media frenzy surrounding the release of his taped confession.

The shock jock highlighted some of the more stand-out parts from Fox’s two hour special: O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? — which premiered on Sunday, March 11.

In the special, Simpson recalls a hypothetical scenario on how the murders of his wife, Nicole Brown, and bartender Ron Goldman, would have been carried out had he done it. In one segment, Simpson denied claims from Nicole’s friends that he had been stalking her prior to the murders.

“Such a f**kin’ c**t O.J.,” blasted Stern. “Stalkers never think they are stalkers by the way. O.J. — what a piece of s**t he is. What a piece of s**t. Too bad Ron Goldman didn’t have a gun that night, he could’ve protected Nicole.”

“By the way, what an idiot doing an interview like that.”

Stern, 64, went on to reveal that Simpson was afraid to come on the show prior to the killings, back in 1994.

‘”O.J. would never come on the show,” he said. “Even when he was Mr. America, he wouldn’t come on. He was afraid us.”

The radio mogul admitted even if the disgraced athlete decided he wanted to make an appearance on his show today, he wouldn’t have him on.

“I would never have O.J. on the show — he can go f**k himself,” Stern said. “I would never have O.J. on the show. I would never want to be responsible for having you [listeners] like him.”

“The guy killed two people — no doubt,” Stern said before ending the segment.

Questions remain on how much of Simpson’s hypothetical scenario was true. As Radar readers know, he was found not guilty of the double murders and can never be tried again for the same crime.

