He Did It! O.J. Simpson Confessed To Brutal 1994 Murders, Claims Book Publisher

The book publisher behind O.J. Simpson’s If I Did It memoir, has finally spoken out to claim that the former jailbird actually confessed to the 1994 murders.

In a shocking clip, editor Judith Regan tells reporters exactly what Simpson’s legal representative said to her before the book’s publishing.

“I received a phone call from an attorney who said that O.J. was ready to confess, and actually I thought it was some kind of a scam, and didn’t believe him and thought ‘this guy’s a lunatic’ but I took his number and said I’d call him back and the next day I called him back,” stated Regan in a tell-all interview.

“He said he was willing to do it and the only condition that he had was that he didn’t wanna call the book I Did It, he wanted to put an ‘if’ in front of it so that he would have deniability with his children. He couldn’t face his children and he couldn’t tell them that he had done it, and that was the way it was portrayed to me, that was his only condition,” added Regan.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Simpson has long denied any involvement in the brutal 1994 murders of wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman.

In OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession?, The Juice is expected to tell every sick detail of the horrific murders including how he — hypothetically — would have used an accomplice when slitting the throat of his cheating wife.

The chilling episode airs this Sunday, March 11 on Fox.

