O.J.’s Shocking Murder Confession Exposed! Secrets Inside Simpson’s Long-Lost Book

The long-shelved interview with O.J. Simpson hypothetically revealing his version of what could have happened the horrific 1994 night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, were slain outside her house is finally set to air on Fox this Sunday night.

Simpson sat down with veteran publisher, editor and television personality Judith Regan in 2006 for a wide-ranging and no-holds-barred talk to promote his controversial book, If I Did It, which detailed how he said was his so-called fictional ideas on the brutal murders.

Fox originally decided to pull the plug on the shocking interview, now titled “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession,” after multiple Fox affiliates and the Brown and Goldman families raised objections.

“This is a historic case, and I consider this his confession,” Regan said after conducting the interview.

The book’s publication was also canceled in the uproar.

However, in a bombshell exclusive in October 2006, The National ENQUIRER was the first to discover and lay bare the shocking details of Simpson’s literary “confession,” which many have argued could be a version of the truth.

On that fateful evening, June 12, 1994, Simpson detailed in the book how a friend named Charlie told him Brown had been doing drugs and was having kinky three-way sex.

Simpson described how Charlie and the killer drove to Brown’s home just to scare her. He reportedly wrote how the killer donned gloves and a wool cap and grabbed a knife kept in his truck to protect himself, which Charlie then took from him.

When they arrived, Simpson wrote in his supposedly hypothetical version of events, the killer was certain Brown was planning an intimate evening in with someone while their children slept upstairs in her condo.

The killer’s worst fears were seemingly confirmed when Goldman happened to show up at the house bearing the glasses Brown had forgotten at the restaurant where he worked.

The murderer confronted Goldman, but he wrote everything went wrong when Brown went into a rage and came out of the condo swinging, fell, and hit her head on the sidewalk.

Simpson claimed in his book that the killer grabbed the knife from his friend, who had been holding it, and everything was a blur. The next thing the killer knew, wrote Simpson, he was standing with his shirt covered in blood and both Brown and Goldman dead in front of him.

Questions remain on how much of Simpson’s fictional version of events could be based on fact, but one thing is certain: Brown and Goldman were found savagely slain on June 12, 1994 in front of her home in Brentwood, Calif. — just as Simpson described.

Rights to Simpson’s book were eventually awarded to the Goldman family, who had sued the fallen NFL great in civil court for wrongful death and won a $33.5 million settlement.

The Goldman’s changed the book’s title to If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer and released a revised version of the book it in an effort to collect on at least some of the money the courts ordered Simpson to pay.

